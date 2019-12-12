<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian striker Rinsola Babajide was the heroine for Liverpool Ladies in their Women Super League Cup 3-1 win over Durham FC at Prenton Park.

The youngster scored twice to help her team to comprehensive victory over Durham on Wednesday.

She got the first goal with just eight minutes into the game when she fired past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

She doubled her team’s advantage in the 37th minute after she connected perfectly with a Christie Murray’s set piece to beat Megan Borthwick again.

Liverpool got the third through Niamh Charles, before Molly Sharpe’s effort reduced the deficit for Durham in the second period.

Babajide has now scored three goals in the competition, having nettedin previous encounters against Durham and Blackburn Rovers.

Babajide who still eligible to represent Nigeria will hope to continue her great from when Liverpool host Chelsea in a Women Super League game on Sunday.