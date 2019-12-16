<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has stated there is no rift between Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen and Jonathan Ikone.

Osimhen was involved in an on-filed spat with Ikone during last Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Montpellier.

The 20-year-old won a penalty in the first half but was denied the chance to take it which did not please Lille captain Jose Fonte.

Osimhen however missed the chance to score Lille’s third goal of the match when he failed to convert from the spot late in the game.

”I spoke to my players and wanted to know if they knew the order of the shooters as before each match. It was Victor Osimhen who proposed to Jonathan Ikone to take the penalty,” Galtier stated in his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Coupe de la Ligue clash against Monaco.

“Jose (Fonte) who seemed annoyed, didn’t know at the time that Victor was offering him the penalty.

“Do I endorse the designated penalty taker offering the penalty to his friend? Yes, I endorse him, especially since Victor won the penalty himself.”

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 17 league games for Les Dogues this season.