Central Coast Mariners have offered Usain Bolt a full-time playing contract after he impressed during a trial, his agent Ricky Simms has said.

Bolt, 32, netted a double in a practice game last weekend but did not play in the Mariners’ 1-1 draw with the Brisbane Roar on Sunday, with News Corp Australia reporting that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winner was in Melbourne considering his options.

However, he has now officially been offered terms by the Mariners, with Simms telling ESPN: “I can confirm Usain has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners.”

Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp reportedly tabled the contract offer with Bolt’s management over the weekend and, after the player turned down Valletta FC’s two-year offer, he will now consider if he wants to play in the A-League.

After the game, Central Coast coach Mike Mulvey did his best to douse speculation of an impending deal for Bolt, openly doubting whether the sprint king is worthy of a starting place.

“You have a look at our front line today and you wonder whether he could get into any of those positions, wouldn’t you?” Mulvey said. “I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world. You’re just talking about speculation, I don’t know anything about what you’re talking about and that’s the honest truth.”