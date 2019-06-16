<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton forward Richarlison de Andrade wants Brazil team-mate and Ajax winger David Neres to join him at Everton.

Neres, 22, was a key member of the sensational Ajax side that reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, scoring crucial goals in their famous wins against Real Madrid and Juventus.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Neres, but Everton now seems to have an advantage with Richarlison’s involvement in wooing his compatriot to Goodison Park.

Richarlison arrived England in 2017 when he joined Watford from Brazilian side Fluminense, then switched to Everton in 2018. Now he desires close companionship of his homeboy.

Both Richarlison and Neres are currently featuring for the Selecao at the ongoing 2019 Copa America on home soil.

“I’ve spoken to him about it already,” Richarlison told the Liverpool Echo after Brazil beat Bolivia 3-0 in their first Group A match on Saturday.

He added: “I told him the doors are open for him there, and that he could help us a lot.

“I hope he comes. He’d be very welcome there. I’ve known him since we played together for Brazil Under-20 side, and he’s a guy I get along with really well. Hopefully, I’ll see him there.”

Neres left Sao Paulo to join Ajax in 2017, starting from the Amsterdam side’ youth team, but graduated to the senior team in no time same year. He scores 23 domestic goals for Ajax in the past two seasons. He does not hide his admiration for the English Premier League.

“Of course, the Premier League interests me. It’s the best league in the world, and I’ve always wanted to play there. But I leave all that in God’s hands,” Neres said.