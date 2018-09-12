A double from Richarlison on his first international start helped Brazil to a 5-0 win over El Salvador in Maryland on Tuesday.

Brazil ran out with a new-look side, with coach Tite giving debuts to goalkeeper Neto and full-back Eder Militao as well as first starts to Richarlison at centre-forward and Arthur in midfield.

The new players looked completely at home against a team ranked 72nd in the world and Brazil took just three minutes to open the scoring when Neymar slotted home a penalty after Richarlison had been brought down in the box.

Richarlison got his name on the scoresheet 13 minutes later when he curled a spectacular shot into the top corner from 15 meters out and on the half-hour mark Brazil made it 3-0, Phillipe Coutinho firing home from the edge of the box after Neymar laid the ball into his path.

Both sides made changes at half-time but the five-times world champions took just five more minutes to get a fourth goal, with Richarlison scoring his second when he pounced onto a loose ball to rifle home a low shot from inside the box.

Marquinhos got Brazil a fifth in the final minute when he headed home a corner from Neymar.

Tite’s side’s next games will be friendlies in Saudi Arabia against the host nation on October 12 and then Argentina four days later.