Ricardo Pereira believes Leicester City’s goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday was evidence of their improvement as a team.

During an entertaining encounter at Molineux Stadium, City battled to secure a point with 10 men after Hamza Choudhury was shown a second yellow card with just under 15 minutes to play.

City were edged in a seven-goal thriller in the same fixture last campaign, and Ricardo says his team-mates have shown they are now capable of grinding results out during difficult circumstances.

Ricardo told LCFC TV: “It was a difficult game, we had periods that we were better, periods where they were bad, we had the clean sheet and fortunately they didn’t score and after all it’s a good point.

“I think it’s important that we improve, if we look back to last season, we had some games that we couldn’t draw and we lost at the end, the game here for example.





“It’s true that we take a point, we wanted better, we wanted to win, unfortunately we didn’t get the three points, but there’s still one point to have.”

Ricardo felt City found it difficult to create space behind Wolves’ back five, but says his side was unfortunate not to find the back of the net on Friday night.

He added: “They have a very good team, good players, they play together for I think the third year and it’s difficult to overrule them.

“It’s difficult to exploit the space behind them because they defend in a low block, it’s difficult to find space, you have to be patient, we didn’t get a lot of chances, but with a little bit more luck we could’ve scored.

“We are in a good position, but we have to want more, we have to be ambitious, we have to keep working and getting points and be as high as possible in the table.”