<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool won their first pre-season friendly of the summer beating Tranmere 6-0 at Prenton Park.

Jürgen Klopp named a strong starting XI for the game, with the likes of James Milner and Adam Lallana both in from the beginning.

But it was youngster Rhian Brewster who really impressed in the first half by grabbing a brace thanks to two neat finishes.

They added to an early Nathanial Clyne goal with the Reds looking comfortable going into the second 45.

Youth teamer Curtis Jones added a fourth with Kop Icon Divock Origi making it five on the hour mark.

And with 20 minutes to go Paul Glatzel completed the scoring with a sixth.