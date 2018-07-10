The young Thai football club members who have been rescued from a cave will be unable to take up an invitation to attend the World Cup final in Moscow, their doctors said on Tuesday.

The eight members of the Wild Boar football team who have been rescued thus far need to stay for at least another week in hospital, doctors say, meaning that they have no chance of making Sunday’s match.

Rescue operations for the other four members, and their coach, are under way.

On Friday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino invited the 12 trapped boys to Russia at the cost of football’s world governing body.

Instead, doctors say that the boys will follow the game on TV from their hospital beds – if they manage to stay awake.

Kick-off is at 10 pm (1500 GMT) local time.

The ten rescued boys remain in quarantine.

The group got trapped in the cave on June 23.