The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has been charged by UEFA after fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch during a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Tuesday’s game between Republic of Ireland and Georgia in Dublin was paused for a short period during the first half due to the protest.

It did not appear to negatively affect Ireland’s players, though, as Conor Hourihane curled home a free-kick directly after the delay with the goal proving the winner for Mick McCarthy’s side.

But the FAI is facing a UEFA charge over the incident, with the governing body announcing the case will be heard by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary on May 16.

McCarthy had appeared unimpressed with the planned protest when asked by reporters at a pre-match news conference.

“I can’t do anything about it. I’m not going to take a tennis racket with me,” McCarthy said.