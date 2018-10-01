.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Gareth Bale did not suffer a new muscle injury in Real Madrid’s 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, according to reports in Spain, and could return for next weekend’s trip to Alaves.

Wales international Bale, who has scored four goals this season, played the first 45 minutes against Atletico but was replaced at the break by Dani Ceballos.

Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said the 29-year-old had felt a problem in an abductor muscle, with his substitution being “precautionary,” and he was not included in the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League game at CSKA Moscow.

Radio station Cope and newspaper Marca said initial examinations had shown no serious problem, although a further scan may take place on Tuesday.

A record of more than 20 muscle injuries during his first five seasons at the Bernabeu had led to fears that Bale could potentially miss Wales’ UEFA Nations League game at Republic of Ireland on Oct. 16 and the Clasico at the Camp Nou on Oct. 28.

Madrid club captain Sergio Ramos was also left out of the travelling squad for the trip to Moscow after a clash of heads with Atletico’s Saul Niguez.

With left-back Marcelo also injured, either centre-back Jesus Vallejo or left-back Sergio Reguilon will start at the Luzhniki Stadium.