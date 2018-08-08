Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has rejected a move to Manchester United, according to several German outlets which report he called Jose Mourinho to inform him of the decision.

Boateng, 29, is set to leave Bayern after seven years at the club and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said they would allow him a move if a club was to make the right offer — reported to be in the €50 million region.

The player himself also appears open to a new challenge but has not commented on the exit rumours since resuming training at Bayern earlier this month.

Having been linked with Paris Saint-Germain for weeks, Manchester United weighed in at the weekend as they look to reinforce their defence before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.

But, according to reports in Bild and kicker as well as on broadcaster Sky, Boateng called United manager Mourinho on Tuesday to inform him he won’t move to Old Trafford.

Bild, who first reported Boateng’s rejection of United late on Tuesday, said that a conversation with new Bayern head coach Niko Kovac played a role in the defender’s decision.

Boateng, however, could still move to PSG where new head coach Thomas Tuchel is reported to have been in contact with ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Kicker reported late on Tuesday that Arsenal have apparently also set their sights on the Germany international.