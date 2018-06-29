French Ligue club Lille are prepared to fork out 3.5 million Euros to snap up Nigeria World Cup defender William Ekong from Turkish club Bursaspor.

Ekong was an ever-present in the heart of the Eagles defence at Russia 2018.

Last season, he joined Bursaspor from KAA Gent on a long-term deal.

Ekong, who also holds Dutch citizenship courtesy of his mother, has had stints at Spurs and FK Haugesund of Norway, among several other clubs.

He is a hard-tackling central defender, who also featured at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Nigeria won a bronze medal.

French club Lille are re-organising after barely escaping relegation this past season.