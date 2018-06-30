Earlier in 2018, Kylian Mbappe became the second most expensive player in the world after his transfer from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain, with a 180 million euros ($210 million) transfer fee.

He is also known for his support for charities, which organize sports activities for children with disabilities.

According to the news outlet L’Equipe, the 19-year-old player has said that he would donate 20,000 euros (about $23,400), earned during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to the Premiers de Cordees association.

Mbappe told the media that playing for the national team was “a dream come true,” stressing that he didn’t believe he should be paid for representing his country.

The forward has played in all three of the French team’s matches during the World Cup’s group stage, scoring the winning goal in the game against Peru.

Meanwhile, France faces Argentina on June 30 in its round of 16 match in Kazan.