Reports claim that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to sack Zinedine Zidane and re-appoint Los Blancos former manager Jose Mourinho as the team coach.

Zidane has not enjoyed his return to Santiago Bernabeu and it became worse when Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in the midweek Champions League clash in Paris with his marquee signing Eden Hazard failed to leave up to the Billings.

Real Madrid under Zidane’s watch failed to register a shot on goal and lack intensity in all-round gameplay against Paris Saint-Germain.

The report in the Sun says Perez is willing to give Mourinho a second stint at Real Madrid, as he feels that the former Manchester United boss is the only man who can put the club right back on track.

Mourinho was one of the managers considered for the job after the sacking of Santiago Solari but some players in the Real Madrid dressing room favours the return of Zidane over Mourinho.

Mourinho, at the moment, is gradually winning the race to make a return back to Santiago Bernabeu after he was sacked in 2013, having won the La Liga in 2012 and a Copa del Rey before he was sacked.