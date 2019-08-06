<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leroy Sané is on the verge of leaving Manchester City to complete the biggest transfer in Bundesliga history.

That’s a claim made by France Football on Monday afternoon, who report that Sané will join Bayern in a deal worth €110m in the coming days.

If true, that figure would previously top the Bundesliga’s record transfer, which was set by Bayern when they signed Lucas Hernandez from Atlético Madrid for €80m just three months ago.

Sané has reportedly agreed a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena and the 23-year-old will earn €18m-a-year, meaning he will surpass Robert Lewandowski as Bayern’s highest paid player.

The Germany international – who joined City from Schalke three years ago – is still under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2021 and the Premier League champions have been eager to tie him down to a new deal for a number of months.

Sané asked for time to think about his future over the summer and France Football say the main reason for his deliberation was because his partner was keen to remain in Manchester.

But it seems he has now decided the next chapter in his career lies in Bavaria, where he will inherit the No10 shirt left vacant by Arjen Robben.

The transfer is expected to go through in the coming days and, as things stand, City are unlikely to sign a replacement before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.