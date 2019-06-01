<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Antoine Griezmann signed a contract with Barcelona in March and began negotiating with the LaLiga champions just five months after releasing his ‘La Decisión’ documentary.

That’s a huge claim being made by Spanish radio station Cadena SER, who claim Griezmann signed a deal with Barça around the time Atleti faced Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16.

If true, that means the Frenchman already knew he would be moving to Catalunya when he played at Camp Nou in April and SER host Manu Carreño claims the radio station has documentary evidence which proves their story.

It also means Atlético could well complain to Fifa about allegations of tapping up from Barcelona. The Rojiblancos reportedly already came close to filing charges when the Blaugrana were heavily linked with Griezmann last summer.

The 28-year-old announced he would be leaving the capital club over two weeks ago but there has seemingly been little sign of movement since.

However, the fact his release clause is set to drop to €120m on 1 July perhaps explains why.

Griezmann only signed a new five-year contract last year but the World Cup winner reportedly wants to leave Atlético for Barça in search of silverware.

That’s if Lionel Messi and the rest of the Barcelona dressing room will have him, of course.