Swede striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in advanced talks with Everton, and the Toffees are ahead of AC Milan in the race for his signature, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The Goodison Park outfit are set to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, but an agreement will only be finalized as long as sufficient guarantees are given on technical investments – the first of which would be signing Ibrahimovic.

TMW’s Tancredi Palmeri says Everton’s offer is yet to match the Swede’s requests – the same as those presented to Milan – but it is much closer to the total amount offered by the Italians.

Ancelotti wanted to bring Ibrahimovic to Napoli, but it seems their reunion will happen on Merseyside instead.

The duo worked together at Paris Saint-Germain for one and half season, and could soon strike up a brilliant partnership at Everton.

With 474 goals and over 10 league titles across two decades to his name, Ibrahimovic brings a lot to the table despite being 38 years of age, and he definitely will be a massive boost to the Toffees’ ambitions in the short-term.

Their inability to successfully replace Romelu Lukaku’s goals remains a shortcoming, but the former Juventus hitman can be their source of goals on a constant basis and he can also help mentor Everton’s young and old strikers.