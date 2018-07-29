Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for new club DC United but was reported to have broken his nose as he captained them to a 2-1 MLS home win over Colorado Rapids.

Former Manchester United and Everton forward Rooney gave his side the lead when he beat former United teammate Tim Howard in the Colorado goal.

Rooney was twice denied by Howard after Kellyn Acosta had levelled, but Niki Jackson’s own goal in the 90th minute proved decisive.

The 32-year-old was left bloodied as he came back to defend a corner in stoppage time, with the Washington Post reporting that he had suffered a broken nose and a gash over his left eye that needed five stitches after a collision with Axel Sjoberg.

“I don’t think it’s the first time he has bled. He is a pretty tough guy,” coach Ben Olsen said after the match. “It shows you what this means to him right now. He’s in the box, putting his face on the line, understanding that’s a big moment.”

The Post reported that Rooney’s condition would be assessed to determine whether he will be able to play at Montreal next weekend.