Wayne Rooney has played his last game for Everton after saying his goodbyes on Saturday, according to Sky Sports.

Rooney arrived at Everton’s training ground, Finch Farm, on Saturday morning but did not take part in training which was scheduled for 10am.

The club announced on Friday Rooney was receiving treatment for a slight knee injury which will keep him out of the game against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The 33-year-old left at 12:40pm after reportedly saying goodbye to a number of staff and players.

It is understood he has played his last game in the Premier League before he is due to sign for MLS side DC United.

On Friday, Everton boss Sam Allardyce said Rooney has not asked to leave.

It was reported this week Rooney had agreed a £12m move in principle to join DC United before the MLS club’s boss Ben Olson confirmed on Friday there is an interest but the deal is not done.