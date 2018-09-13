Should the NFF elections go ahead as planned a week from today, it will be another episode of vote-buying as it has been gathered that the 44-man congress has been promised five million Naira-a-vote to ensure the current executives are returned to office.

“I have been reliably informed that each delegate has been promised five million Naira to vote continuity in Katsina,” an insider said.

“It’s a crazed desperation.”

NFF president Amaju Pinnick and the bulk of his executive committee are seeking re-election on September 20.

Four years ago in Warri, each delegate received $13,000 to vote the current leadership.

NFF presidential aspirant Dominic Iorfa will go on record to voice out his disapproval on the blatant vote buying in Warri.

The 37 state FA chairmen, the four leagues, coaches association, referees’ association and the players’ union make up the elective congress.

Most of them have been “carried along” to various major tournaments involving the country’s teams and capacity-building seminars.

Sports minister insists NFF polls ‘nothing’

They enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and were also paid a token of $3,000 each.

It was further gathered that the polls will not go beyond two hours so as to avoid any legal challenges.

Sports minister Solomon Dalung has maintained that any election in Katsina on September 20 will be an exercise in nullity as the NFF executive committee led by Pinnick is not known to the law of Nigeria.