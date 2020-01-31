<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham Hotspur could remain extremely busy on the transfer deadline day as Jose Mourinho will be looking to sign a striker.

The club have signed Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes already, while they have shipped out the likes of Cameron Cater-Vickers and Danny Rose.

The 28-year-old, who has 18-months left on his current deal, has dropped down the pecking orders at the club, and he is not in Mourinho’s first-team plans.

The vastly experienced Premier League midfielder has hardly played this season, and the club is looking to offload the Kenya International.





The report claims that the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Fiorentina, Rennes and Strasbourg have all expressed an interest in him. Spurs were holding out for a fee but they could soften their stance on the final day of the transfer window.

Wanyama has managed only 33 minutes of football for Spurs in all competitions and needs to move out to kickstart his career again. It remains to be seen where he lands up, and whether any Premier League club make a late move for him.