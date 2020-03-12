<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





L’Équipe report that governing body UEFA intend to announce on a video conference meeting with member countries on Tuesday 17th March that EURO 2020 will be postponed to 2021 and the Champions’ League and Europa League will be temporarily suspended until further notice.





The idea behind this is to give time into the summer for the two European competitions to finish, without being blocked by the current dates for EURO 2020 (12th June to 12th July). In order to be able to delay the Euros by a year, UEFA will need the green light from FIFA, who are currently planning a Club World Cup in the summer of 2021.

The newspaper now expects all domestic leagues to be suspended, but underlines that UEFA does not have control over them as they do not directly organise them.