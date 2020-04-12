<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





UEFA have reportedly devised a new plan whereby they could finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions in a three-week block during the month of August.

Earlier this month, UEFA indefinitely suspended the Champions League, Europa League and the European Championship playoffs amid the ongoing concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association’s president Aleksander Ceferin has since admitted that the remaining games could be resumed behind closed doors but also ruled out the possibility of the competitions being played into September.

According to The Mirror, UEFA are hoping to resume the European campaign in August but that would depend on whether the teams still playing in the competition will finish their respective league seasons by then.





At present, there is no competitive football being played in Europe (barring Belarus) but the Bundesliga have planned to return to action by early May with the view to finishing their games by July.

No other European leagues have yet to consider the same but UEFA are anticipating that the Premier League, La Liga among others will restart their seasons by mid-June and complete their fixtures over a six-week period.

The Premier League recently confirmed that they have no plans of recommencing the campaign at the beginning of May and will only consider the option when the current situation improves.