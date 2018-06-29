Tottenham are not looking to sell any players until after their big stars return from holiday following the World Cup, ESPN reports.

Spurs will be touring the U.S. as part of the International Champions Cup in July, but will do so without many of their key players, leaving them with a thin squad.

The source said that the club are willing to do business for their fringe players now, but only under the condition that they remain at Tottenham until enough of the first-team return.

Of players to have had considerable game time in the 2017-18 season, only Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Fernando Llorente, Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Ben Davies will report for first-team training on the first day of preseason.

Goalkeepers Michel Vorm and Paolo Gazzaniga, along with youngsters Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters, will also return imminently.

Vincent Janssen, Josh Onomah and Cameron Carter-Vickers are expected to return following spells away on loan last season — with Onomah and Carter-Vickers reportedly the subject of further loan interest — while Wanyama has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Among Tottenham’s key players who are playing the World Cup this summer, Harry Kane and Davinson Sanchez have both signed new contracts, while the club want to tie down Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen to long-term deals.

Meanwhile, the future of defender Toby Alderweireld is still in the balance. The club can trigger an option to extend Alderweireld’s contract by a year to 2020, but that would activate a buyout clause allowing him to leave if they receive a £25 million bid before the final two weeks of the 2019 summer window.