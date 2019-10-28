<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is in the last few months of his contract at the North London outfit and is set to leave for free at the end of the season if he doesn’t leave in January and both parties can’t agree to terms of a new contract.

The Denmark international expressed his willingness to leave Spurs for a new challenge during the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid said to be keen on his services.

However, a move couldn’t materialize with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said to have priced suitors out of a deal.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Eriksen was never close to joining Madrid, though, as Spurs did not receive a single offer for their playmaker.

While Manchester United expressed interest in his services and made their desire clear, the 27-year-old had no intention of moving to Old Trafford.

The Dane has so far been unwilling to discuss extending his stay at Tottenham beyond the end of the season, and it remains to be seen what the club will do in January.