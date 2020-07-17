



According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Leicester City winger Demarai Gray to North London this summer as boss Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his attack.

The 24-year-old is not in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI at the King Power Stadium and will need to play more regularly to have a chance of breaking into the Three Lions squad.

Gray was part of Leicester’s title-winning campaign in 2015-16 after arriving from Birmingham City midway through the campaign, and has since scored 13 goals and assisted 17 others in 165 appearances.





With Erik Lamela struggling to really make an impact at Tottenham, the club’s interest in the Foxes star raises questions over the Argentine’s future at North London.

The 28-year-old has scored twice in 24 league appearances this term and has hit double digits across all competitions in just one season since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2013.

Gray could be the perfect long-term replacement, and his ability to regularly carve out chances and finish them in the final third has attracted Mourinho.