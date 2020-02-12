RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has revealed that he could still move abroad in the future, but for now he is committed to the German club.

Liverpool have registered their interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner who can leave the Bundesliga club for around €60 million in the summer, according to Sport Bild.

After speaking with the player’s entourage last summer, they failed to reach an agreement but Liverpool remain confident they can land the Germany international.


Bayern Munich have also shown significant interest in signing the 23-year-old forward but have since distanced themselves from making a move for Werner.

The Germany international signed a recent contract extension at RB Leipzig until 2023 but has a reported release clause of €60m.

According to Kicker, Manchester United made an attempt to sign Tolisso on loan in January. Bayern Munich rejected an approach from the Premier League club due to their small squad size.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories