Liverpool have registered their interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner who can leave the Bundesliga club for around €60 million in the summer, according to Sport Bild.

After speaking with the player’s entourage last summer, they failed to reach an agreement but Liverpool remain confident they can land the Germany international.





Bayern Munich have also shown significant interest in signing the 23-year-old forward but have since distanced themselves from making a move for Werner.

The Germany international signed a recent contract extension at RB Leipzig until 2023 but has a reported release clause of €60m.

According to Kicker, Manchester United made an attempt to sign Tolisso on loan in January. Bayern Munich rejected an approach from the Premier League club due to their small squad size.