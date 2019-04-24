<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles will resume camp for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on June 2 in Asaba, according to sources, but, midfielder Mikel Obi is expected to join to the team later.

Mikel, who last featured for the Super Eagles at the World Cup in Russia, is hoping to help his EFL Championship side Middlesbrough reach the playoffs and possibly gain promotion to the premier League.

Thus, club commitment could keep the player a while longer, if he decides to return to international duties, in what could well be his swansong.

The players are expected to arrive the camp for a week’s training starting from 2nd June, before departing Asaba for Ismailia. The team will leave Asaba for Ismailia June 9th.

Nigeria’s campaign at the AFCON gets underway June 22 against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium.