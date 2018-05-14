Sam Allardyce is expected to leave his role as Everton manager later this week, ESPN reports.

Allardyce’s future at Everton has been the subject of conjecture for several weeks now with the club linked with a number of possible replacements for the former England boss.

The 63-year-old is due to meet Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri for talks this week, and sources said both parties are expected to agree to a parting of ways.

Allardyce admitted after Sunday’s final day of the season defeat to former club West Ham he could not be confident over his future.

“Contract for next year. Confident? I can’t quite say confident after all the rumours I’m reading in the paper,” Allardyce said after a 3-1 defeat. “Generally there’s no smoke without fire. We’ll wait and see when we meet up.”

Allardyce took over from Ronald Koeman at Everton last November and guided them away from trouble at the wrong end of the table, but he has been unable to win over a section of the club’s fans.

Some fans have been calling for Allardyce’s departure because of his style of play, despite the former England manager guiding them to eighth spot in the Premier League this season.

Everton have been linked with both Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca and former Hull and Watford chief Marco Silva as replacements for Allardyce in recent weeks.