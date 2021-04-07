



In a press conference that was relayed by SPORT, Ronald Koeman has asked Barcelona president Joan Laporta to wait until the end of the season to make any decisions about signing or offloading certain players.

Koeman has already held multiple meetings with the president to discuss potential signings and sales. However, he believes that the players need not be distracted by any speculation while the team is fighting for two titles during this crucial tail-end of the season.

The Dutch coach arrived at Barcelona following a disastrous end to the 2019-20 season and has taken charge of a side in massive transition. Additionally, he has not been able to make any signings either due to the precarious state of the club’s finances. After a rocky start, Koeman has however, managed to get the club back on track and has made massive improvements.





With a crucial summer transfer window approaching, Barcelona will have to make substantial sales if they are to consider buying reinforcements. Koeman told Laporta however, that he doesn’t want the planning for next season to interfere with the day-to-day running of the club, above all on the players who could leave.

Koeman has managed to instil a sense of camaraderie and belief into the squad, which has been one of the biggest problems in the past few years. The manager believes that the players whose futures are at stake and their agents will have plenty of time to work things out once the season draws to a close.

Players like Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti among others are such players whose continuity at the club remains doubtful.