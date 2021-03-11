



After the Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto, several personalities from Juventus have been severely criticized.

From young manager Andrea Pirlo, to sporting director Fabio Paratici, all the way to club president Andrea Agnelli, no one has been immune.

Nonetheless, the person who was targeted more than anyone else is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar was out of form against his compatriots on Tuesday, and besides an assist for Federico Chiesa’s first goal, he failed to have an important impact on the match.

It must be noted that CR7 was left out of the starting eleven on the previous match against Lazio, as he was reportedly not 100% fit to play.





Whatever was the reason, the former Real Madrid star put up a disappointing performance, and whenever this happens, people tend to discuss his enormous contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Ronaldo costs Juventus a total amount of 87 million euros every season.

The report notes that the club pays a gross salary for the 36-year-old worth 58 millions, with an additional 29 millions being paid as a part of his transfer fee.

Whilst these numbers come to light every time the Portuguese is having difficulties on the pitch, they are usually forgotten whenever he’s on a good scoring run.

It should also be mentioned that even though Ronaldo costs Juve’s treasury an incredible amount of money, he also helps the club immensely when it comes to attracting sponsorships, as well as in the negotiations for the TV rights.