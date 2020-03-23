<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid could part ways with the Gareth Bale this summer, according to Diario AS. AS reported last week, that the financial hit coming from the COVID-19 pandemic will leave Madrid with economic implications.

Gareth Bale is the highest earner at Real Madrid, his current contract runs until 2022. It seems clear that Zinedine Zidane is not counting on the Welshman – he didn’t make an appearance in the Clásico against Barcelona and only managed 15 minutes against Manchester City in the Champions League. Freeing up Bale’s salary could see them land a world-class talent in the next transfer window, with the likes of Kylian Mbappé being linked with a move to Los Blancos from PSG.





In Madrid’s defeat to Real Betis in Seville, Bale wasn’t asked to warm up; Zidane instead has opted for Brazilian wonderkids Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo ahead of Bale.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett told Diario AS recently. “He loves the club, the city and he has a contract. The club, however, are fretting over their revenue and with competitions postponed, they’re weighing up several different scenarios.