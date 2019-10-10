<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





According to AS, Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in January after failing with a move during the summer.

The Denmark international has a few months left on his current deal at Spurs, and while he would prefer to run down his contract in order to become a free agent – hence boosting his wages – Madrid aren’t willing to wait that long given their urgent need for his services.

The Champions League giants are willing to pay £27 million for Eriksen’s signature, and Tottenham could be forced to do business as opposed to losing him for free next summer.

The Spurs star is able to enter into talks and agree terms with suitors by January, and a contract decision he made in 2016 has handed him such an advantage.

AS claims during the contract negotiations – his last renewal with the North London outfit – he decided to lower his wages in an effort to break free of a clause that would see Tottenham activate an option to renew his contract for another year.

Eriksen has struggled to impress since the beginning of the season, but that is a general problem at Spurs, as opposed to an individual one.

The 27-year-old remains highly-rated nonetheless, and it will be exciting to see how things go come winter.

Clearly, he isn’t keen to sign a new deal, and January presents Tottenham with the last chance to cash in on the wantaway midfielder.