Report: Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus competing for Paul Pogba signing

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus will battle for the signing of midfielder Paul Pogba as a free agent next summer, according to a report published today on Marca. Pogba, who hasn’t signed an extension with Manchester United and could leave the British side for free in less than a year, has received interest from those three clubs.

Madrid have been interested in signing Pogba many times in the past, but the Frenchman was thought to be a Zinedine Zidane target. However, Zidane is now gone and Madrid still want to secure his talents, even more so now that they have the opportunity to do so without paying a transfer fee. Still, PSG and Juventus will surely present quality offers to Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, so the signing wouldn’t be cheap.

Furthermore, Pogba is also considering staying at Manchester United if the British side are ready to offer him what he wants -which hasn’t been published yet-. That means that Madrid’s potential interest in Pogba is far from a certain thing, but Los Blancos might actually have the edge on the negotiations if their interest is real.

Pogba’s signing would be intriguing from a tactical perspective, given that it would be tough to deploy all three of him, Modric and Kroos on the field. His arrival would likely mean that Real Madrid would be willing to let Modric go when his contract expires next summer, but the Croatian midfielder is still an undisputed starter for the team right now.