Super-agent Mino Raiola has offered the services of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt to Real Madrid, a report from Defensa Central claims.

The Netherlands international made the high-profile move from Ajax to the Bianconeri during the 2019 summer transfer window but he has since failed to live up to the high expectations.

The 20-year-old has been a regular at the heart of the club’s defence since the long-term knee injury for Giorgio Chiellini in August 2019 but he has struggled to consistently impress alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

Owing to this, there has already been the speculation that he could pursue a fresh challenge during the summer and Defensa Central claims that Raiola has spoken with Los Blancos regarding the central defender’s future.





Zinedine Zidane’s side presently have two World Cup-winning centre-backs in Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos and there does not appear the need for a change to the combination.

However, there are doubts regarding the future of Ramos, who has already turned 34 and Zidane may want another young defender in the ranks, who can replace the Spaniard in the coming years.

Still, a move for De Ligt seems highly unlikely during the next transfer window, given the Bianconeri should stick with the Dutchman for at least another season to assess whether he can replicate the performances from his time in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos may likewise continue with Eder Militao as the immediate back-up to Varane and Ramos. The Brazilian was purchased from Porto for £45m last summer and has caught the eye with the limited opportunities from the starting XI.