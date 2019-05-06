<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is considering the sale of Luka Modric after the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner failed to step up this season that led to Los Blancos woeful campaign both in Champions League and in the domestic scene.

According to the report in AS, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and the club’s board is not convinced about the Modric’s form and they feel it is time to part ways with the Croatian international, it is believed that the former Tottenham Hotspur has passed his best and won’t be capable of showing the same level fitness that saw him guide Real Madrid to three Champions League title in a row and Croatia to the World Cup final last season.