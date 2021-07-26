Report: Raphael Varane to Manchester United a done deal

Manchester United and Real Madrid have agreed the transfer of Raphael Varane, with the deal to be announced in the next few hours, according to reports from Spain.

The news was broken by Spanish TV station La Cuatro this morning.

News of a breakthrough in negotiations for the French centre back was widely reported in France night but according to the Spanish outlet, it is a matter of hours, not days, until the deal is announced.

‘Varane will change Madrid for Manchester in the next few hours,’ the outlet reports.

‘The signing will close at 50 million euros.

‘Real Madrid and Manchester United are about to make the transfer of Raphael Varane official. The French centre back reached an agreement with the English team last week, in such a way that he left Real Madrid the final decision of whether or not to accept his departure.

‘During this weekend, the talks between the two clubs intensified. Now, the three parties fill out the last papers to make the signing official in the next few hours. In this way, Real Madrid achieve what they wanted, closing the operation at just over €50 million [£43m]. An amount that they will use to sign Mbappé at the end of August.

‘Once the transfer is closed, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will go to the market in search of a center-back. With the departure of Sergio Ramos to PSG, and that of Varane to Manchester United, Alaba is the only defender who has arrived to shore up the defence.’

Whilst the amount is slightly more than the €45 million quoted by le Parisien yesterday, it still represents a superb price for one of the world’s best centre backs.

If the deal really is able to be completed in the next hours, it will mean that United have signed two world class players by the end of July this summer, a massive improvement from the shambles of previous transfer windows in which deals have either gone to the wire or broken down completely.

It will give United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the rare luxury of having time to integrate his new signings into the senior squad in plenty of time before the new season kicks off against Leeds United on August 14th.

The 28-year-old, who had resumed training at Valdebas on Saturday, will need to travel to Old Trafford for a medical before any deal can be finalised.