Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is on the verge of joining Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow on a season-long loan with an option to buy, ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old, who was relegated from the Premier League while on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season, remains surplus to requirements at Parc des Princes as he lacks the technique coach Thomas Tuchel wants from his midfielders.

According to the source, Krychowiak will join Lokomotiv for the campaign that will start at the end of this month — and Yuri Semin’s men will then have the option to make the Poland international’s stay at RZD Arena permanent for around €10 million when the term ends.

The Russians will pay an initial loan fee, said the source, taking the total amount that PSG could make on Krychowiak to nearer €15m and the option at the end of the loan could ultimately be paid in instalments.

Krychowiak was part of the Poland squad that was eliminated in the group stages at this summer’s World Cup, but he did score one of their two goals in Russia and is set for his medical this coming week.

Krychowiak’s stock has plummeted since he left Sevilla for PSG in 2016 after two consecutive UEFA Europa League titles.

The source also added that Krychowiak, who played for Reims and Bordeaux before Sevilla in 2014, was sold on Lokomotiv by fellow Pole Maciej Rybus, who left Lyon for Russia last year.