It’s no secret that Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel needs to lead his team on an impressive run in the UEFA Champions League if he hopes to remain in his current position. Another Round of 16 departure would almost certainly lead to his dismissal.

Like many PSG managers before him, Tuchel has experienced domestic success but has yet to taste Champions League glory—or even reach the quarter-finals.

Given the amount of money spent to assemble PSG’s squad, the expectations are at an all-time high this season and Tuchel cannot afford to fall short of the goals set by PSG executives.

According to a recent report from the Express, PSG executives are lining up a replacement for next season just in case things don’t go to plan for the rest of the current campaign.

The report indicates that PSG will try and lure c away from Manchester City where he is under contract until 2021. Guardiola has indicated that unless he’s sacked by Manchester City, he’s staying with the club “100 percent.”





However, City has yet to win the Champions League themselves and with a difficult tie against Real Madrid coming up, they could crash out earlier than PSG. Also, unless a historic collapse occurs, Guardiola won’t catch Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC for the Premier League title either.

Could PSG tempt Guardiola with a lucrative contract and the prospect of managing Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. (if they stay)? It’s certainly a promising offer in my opinion.

Guardiola at PSG wouldn’t necessarily be an automatic success. The Spaniard hasn’t won the Champions League since he was at FC Barcelona in 2011 and since then, he’s had very good teams at FC Bayern Munich and now at City.

There’s no denying Guardiola’s quality as a manager and if there’s even a slight chance of signing him, PSG needs to shoot their shot and make him say no.