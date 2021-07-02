Report: PSG offer Lionel Messi a huge contract as extension talks with Barcelona stall

Just when Barcelona fans start to think the situation with Lionel Messi’s contract is under control, they are surprised with the sheer complexities that prevail before the Argentine can put pen to paper.

After being in the works for weeks, AS now reports that Paris Saint-Germain are back in the race to sign Messi, and have offered him a thrilling economic proposition.

PSG lost the Ligue 1 title to Lille last season, and are not taking any chances now. Having already confirmed the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum, they are said to be moving for Gianluigi Donarrumma, Sergio Ramos, and Achrad Hakimi.

By this point, Barça’s financial turmoil is well-documented to all fans. Consequently, they have had to wait for months before offering Leo a renewal. Even that, at this point, largely depends on offloading heavy earners in the team and raising money from sponsorships.

Messi is said to be taking a huge pay cut to stay in the Catalan capital, but that does not change his position as the highest-earning footballer in the world.

These refurbished links to Paris, though, are likely coming from the reports that state Kylian Mbappe has decided to not sign an extension with the French outfit, and will, in all probability, leave for free next season.

While the same news of Leo’s extension keeps recyling for weeks, it is likely that talks have stalled as he assesses the complete situation before reaching a conclusion.

As of now, though, Messi is taking part in the Copa America taking place in Brazil, and with Argentina three wins away from lifting the trophy, it seems implausible that an extension, or in a far-fetched situation, departure will be announced any time soon.