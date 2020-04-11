<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paul Pogba is looking to leave Manchester United this summer and Juventus remains his first choice, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Bianconeri’s dream signing for midfield is Pogba, however they face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the Frenchman.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira claims that Pogba’s first choice is still Juventus and talks are ongoing with his agent Mino Raiola.





This contradicts a recent report from French publication L’Equipe who suggest Real Madrid are the 27-year-old’s preferred destination.

Juve are expected to plan an overhaul of their midfield this summer and are linked with Sandro Tonali and Gaetano Castrovilli while Miralem Pjanic and Federico Bernardeschi could leave the club.