Paris Saint-Germain will be in the market for a striker this summer as one report revealed that the club has terminated Mauro Icardi’s loan deal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Sun), Wanda Icardi, Mauro’s wife and agent told PSG executives that the striker prefers a return to Italy at the end of the season.

Mauro is on a season-long loan from Inter Milan and there is a €70 million option to buy should PSG want to make his stay in the French capital permanent.

At 27-years-old, that price tag is reasonable considering the quality Mauro brings to the pitch. This season, the Argentine has scored 20 goals in 31 appearances and at one point, he was the top goal-poacher in Europe.





Unfortunately, most of those goals came at the start of the season and Mauro has fallen out of favor with manager Thomas Tuchel since the calendar switched to 2020. The situation came to a head last month when Mauro didn’t play a single minute against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

With Mauro moving on and Edinson Cavani’s contract expiring, PSG will absolutely need to sign a world-class striker this summer. Kylian Mbappé can play the number nine role but his pace, which is by far his greatest attribute, is better utilized on the wing.