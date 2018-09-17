UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) committee will review Paris Saint-Germain’s financial fair play (FFP) situation on Wednesday but may not reach a verdict this week, ESPN reports.

French champions PSG avoided sanctions for 2015, 2016 and 2017 and brought in the total of around €50 million that UEFA had wanted before the end of June in order to avoid further complications.

Shortly after they had brought in the money through the sales of Javier Pastore, Yuri Berchiche, Odsonne Edouard and Jonathan Ikone, European football’s governing body said it would review the decision to clear PSG over the three-year period.

ESPN reports UEFA had been encouraged by a recent diversification in terms of the club’s revenue but the re-evaluation of Qatar-based contracts, including those with the Qatar Tourism Authority and the Qatar National Bank, remained a problem for 2015-17.

PSG will not be the only European club discussed on Wednesday, the source said, adding that theirs would be arguably the most high-profile case.

UEFA has not yet taken into account last summer’s world-record €222 million signing of Neymar and the loan move with a €180m obligation to buy of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, both of which prompted the CFCB investigation.

Those two signings will come into play next year and PSG are expected to announce more new revenue streams between now and the end of the season.

They also raised further funds this summer through other sales, notably Goncalo Guedes’ €40m move to Valencia.