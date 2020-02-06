<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Neymar Jr. is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2022 and by his own words, he’s happy in Paris for the first time. As always though, rumors regarding his future never go away.

According to a report from Diario Gol, Neymar wants to play in a “first-level league” and the Premier League is an attractive option to him.

One of those options that would tick all of the boxes for Neymar (competitive league, ability to pay his wages, worldwide notoriety, etc.) is Manchester United.

The Spanish publication indicates that the Red Devils could sell midfielder Paul Pogba to facilitate the transfer, although, that would significantly decrease the quality of the team, so I’m not sure Neymar would love that idea.





The Athletic reported that an offer was never extended because executives at Old Trafford believed Neymar’s father was too “money-obsessed” and that the Brazil international doesn’t dedicate himself to the game like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

As we’ve seen this season, Neymar has done a complete 180-degree turn. He is more professional than ever and there’s no doubt that he’s dedicated himself to his craft. He even downgraded his annual birthday bash as to not be a distraction.

Manchester United have likely been monitoring Neymar’s revival. If the 28-year-old doesn’t sign a contract extension, and United qualify for the UEFA Champions League, it’s not unthinkable that the Premier League giants could make an offer this summer and force PSG to make a decision.