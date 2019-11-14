<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nemanja Matic is reportedly edging closer to completing a transfer away from Manchester United over the January transfer window.

The Serbia international has fallen down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, making just two Premier League starts since August.

Matic’s last performance came against AZ Alkmaar, with the midfielder battling with an unspecified injury.

According to the Telegraph, Matic has made a decision to leave Old Trafford and will find a new club in Serie A.

It is thought that Inter Milan, whose manager Antonio Conte has worked with Matic before, are leading the race to sign the 31-year-old.

Solskjaer has previously stated that Matic had recovered from his injury and was now in a stage of rehabilitation, although also noted that he was, along with Luke Shaw, sent to train in Dubai for different reasons his teammate – potentially suggesting a rift of some sort.

“They’ve gone past the injury stage and brought staff with them to go work with them so hopefully not too long, I expect them back in Manchester for the weekend and then let’s see when they’ll be available,” Solskjaer said last month.

“There are different reasons for why they go away for training.”