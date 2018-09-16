An investigative panel has recommended the prosecution of three top officials after it discovered that over 15 billion Naira was siphoned from the coffers of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The panel has delivered a most damning report on the financial management at the NFF, describing it as “a massive fraud where government funds and FIFA grants were freely spent without recourse to any accounting practices”.

It was scooped that one of the accused officials used his company to steal sponsorship revenue, while another used his relative to warehouse huge sums of cash away from the prying eyes of the government.

An insider said: “This was the most brazen stealing ever witnessed at the NFF.

“Monies from both government, FIFA and even CAF were used freely without proper retirement.

“Revenues from sponsorship were siphoned, government was paying for work not done as per ‘double budgeting’, capital expenditure was not utilised.

“They will be prosecuted on these very weighty allegations.”

This past week, EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu gave firm assurances the anti-graft agency will bring to book the culprits.

The probe was instituted on the back of a petition by former NFF technical director James Peters.

In the petition, Peters who coached various national teams and led them to notable victories and also served as technical director with the Nigeria Football Federation for many years, urged the EFCC to carry out a thorough investigation on an alleged “unprecedented stealing, corrupt practices and financial crimes being perpetrated by Amaju Pinnick; the General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi; the 1st Vice President Seyi Akinwumi; the 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko and a member of the executive committee, Ahmed Yusuf (AKA Fresh)