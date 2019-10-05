<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





AC Milan have been joined by rivals Inter and Napoli in their interest in Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, a report claims.

The former German international has undoubted quality, having amassed 43 goals and 74 assists in 233 competitive appearances for Arsenal.

According to Calciomercato.it, this has attracted the interest of three Serie A giants: namely Milan, Inter and Napoli.

They state that the relationship between Arsenal and Ozil is ‘at historic lows’, confirming the player is ‘no longer included in the plans of Emery’.

The outlet adds that Ozil could arrive in Italy under ‘favourable economic conditions’, such as those that facilitated the move of Alexis Sanchez to Inter.

Director Zvonomir Boban admitted his regret at not adding more experience and quality, but there could be potential openings in January.