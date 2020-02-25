<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





AC Milan are ready to make a sizeable economic offer to try and persuade Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at the club for another year, a report claims.

The impact of the Swede has been nothing but positive at Milanello, where his team-mates look at him as an example. The presence of such an experienced player and personality helps the group.

However, his contract expires in June and automatic renewal is expected only in the event of qualification for the Champions League, which at this stage is unlikely.





It was reported in Tuesday’s edition of newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that the Rossoneri are already looking to prepare for next season and have made the decision that – in the event that a top four finish is not achieved – they will offer Ibrahimovic a new deal.

Now, SportMediaset (via MilanLive) are also claiming that Milan want to continue with Ibrahimovic into next season. Subsequently, the management in the coming months will put forward a net offer of €7million to try and persuade him to stay on, as he will turn 39 later this year.

That figure is about twice what the former PSG man will earn for his initial six months, having arrived in January. The guarantee that Milan are ready to return to being competitive though may be the key factor.