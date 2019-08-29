<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

AC Milan are observing the situation surrounding Inter striker Mauro Icardi as his future continues to remain unclear, a report claims.

The Rossoneri leadership are keen to bring in another forward between now and the end of the mercato, but with just days until the transfer window shuts there is nothing concrete as of yet.

Everton Soares and Memphis Depay were mentioned as alternatives by Calciomercato .com shortly after, but SpazioMilan have thrown an interesting name into the mix.

They state that Mauro Icardi has been told he is not wanted at Inter, but is absolutely set on staying in Milano as he has just built a new home in the city and does not want to relocate his family.

The report goes on to claim that Juventus, Napoli and Milan are among his admirers, with Juve considered ‘favourites’ as things stand.

However, in order to facilitate a move, SpazioMilan add that Maurizio Sarri would have to sell two of Gonzalo Higuain (who wants to stay), Mario Mandzukic (who is attracting no interest) and Paulo Dybala (close to PSG).

Napoli, on the other hand, would reportedly have to sell either of Dries Mertens or Arkadiusz Milik, and Carlo Ancelotti would prefer to sell the latter for tactical reasons.

This is where Milan come into the equation. The report adds that the Rossoneri have ‘always worked in the shadows’ for Icardi, and that he is viewed as a perfect strike partner for Krzysztof Piatek.

The problem remains the formula – it could either be an expensive cash purchase (at least €40-50million) or a loan with an obligation to buy which would lighten the load on the current year’s balance sheet.

It would also depend on the player’s salary demands, the outlet concludes, but it is a move that cannot be ruled out, especially if panic arises late in the week.