Reports of a training ground-bust up between Mesut Ozil and Arsenal manager Unai Emery are unfounded, ESPN reports.

Ozil reportedly walked out of a training session in the lead up to Arsenal’s match against West Ham last Saturday and was not named in the squad for the 3-1 win.

The former Germany international was sent home early on each of the the two days preceding the West Ham game on the advice of the club doctor. Ozil was prescribed a dose of antibiotics to cure a severe cold that developed into a laryngitis, and attended the match as a spectator. Having recovered from his illness, Ozil has been back in full training ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Cardiff City on Sunday.

There has been speculation that Emery planned to bench Ozil or play him in a different position against West Ham, but the idea that the player has lost the manager’s confidence appears fanciful in light of a strong relationship that precedes the Spaniard’s arrival in North London.

Half-way through last season, before the playmaker renewed his contract with Arsenal, Emery personally tried to convince Ozil to sign for his former club Paris Saint-Germain by outlining his exact tactical plans to him in a face-to-face meeting.